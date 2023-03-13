A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for a woman charged in connection with a large meth seizure in Quesnel.

55-year old Helen Mercieca is due back in provincial court on September 14th and 15th.

Mercieca is charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Quesnel RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, along with general members, conducted a traffic stop back in February of last year.

Police say a man and a woman were in possession of one kilogram of methamphetamine that was coming up from the Lower Mainland.