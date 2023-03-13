Avalanche Canada is showing conditions ease up, however we shouldn’t expect this trend to continue.

The conditions can still easily change depending on weather we get, both clear or snowy.

“The weather is really the architect of avalanche hazard, and so as the weather fluctuates, avalanche hazard is doing the same.” says Josh Smith, Public Avalanche Forecaster.

“At the moment, we haven’t had a lot of recent snowfall this past week, it’s been pretty mild conditions and avalanche hazards are relatively low at the moment.”

Conditions will continue to stay on the dangerous side as snow back in November turned to sugar snow.

That snow still sits at the bottom of the snowpack, which Smith says shouldn’t go away until it melts.

He says that the first significant warm up is one of the things that will increase the likelihood of a large avalanche being triggered.