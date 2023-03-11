As spring approaches, it means everyone will need to move their clocks forward by one hour.

Jonathan Bau, meteorologist with Environment Canada said that the length of daylight won’t change, as it’ll stay at around 11 hours and 30 minutes of daylight.

Only thing that will change he says is sunrise and sunset times will be an hour later.

Sunrise for the Williams Lake area will be 7:27am, with sunset at 7:09pm.

100 Mile House and Quesnel will differ by a few minutes.

The time change will occur at 1:00am, with phones automatically making the change, but clocks around your house may need to be manually changed.