BC Conservation Officers (CO) got a call from Quesnel RCMP about a stranded miner 26 kilometres away from a plowed road.

The miner was stranded by a winter storm in a remote area where CO’s were about to conduct caribou closure patrols.

In a tweet from BC Conservation Officers, they said that “The 60-year-old miner had gone into his claim 8 days prior & was 4 days overdue to return.”

“He had a trailer for shelter but no way of checking in & a large snowfall made driving out with his Jeep virtually impossible.”

Three CO’s were able to locate the miner, who had tried to get out with an old and slow snowmobile, where they say probably wouldn’t have made the trek.

They say that another snowstorm was on the way, which could have made the situation dire.

The tweet added that the miner wasn’t injured, and was grateful for the help.