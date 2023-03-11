ICBC and police have launched a month long education and enforcement campaign against distracted driving across the province.

In a release, ICBC said that distracted driving is a factor in nearly 40 percent of police reported car crash injuries, and contributes to 77 deaths in BC each year.

Since 2018, over 140,000 distracted driving tickets were distributed by police.

ICBC said that “one distracted driving ticket is $368 plus four driver penalty points ($214) for a total of $582.”

Communities across the province will have volunteers conduct Cell Watch deployments to remind drivers to take a break from their phone while driving.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety said in the release that “Distracted driving is an unacceptable behaviour that endangers the lives of British Columbians with devastating effects for families and communities.”

ICBC also states that police will be ramping up enforcement of distracted driving laws.

For more information, you can find the release on ICBC’s website here.