During the month of February, 100 Mile Fire Rescue made efforts to look for new recruits.

One way the department went about this was by Roger Hollander, Fire Chief, travelling to the Lower Mainland, and giving a presentation to upcoming fire fighter graduates at the Justice Institution of BC.

Though, this year saw a bit of a decline in applicants compared to previous years.

“Typically we hire in late winter or early spring, and we’re happy to report that we do have three applications in.” says Hollander.

“That is down from previous years, but we are certainly happy to have those three applications in and we’re processing those at this time.”

In previous years, the department has seen upwards of 12 new members during the month of February.

Hollander feels as there’s been some negative light on some departments, as well as covid uncertainty, which he says the policy was removed.

More reasons include people not having time since it’s part time, and the department only able to hire within their fire protection area.

Hollander encourages anyone on the fence about applying to visit and speak with him, as well as have a tour of the hall.

He says the department hires year round, so anyone can apply at anytime.