It’s been 4 years since Danny McCollom was shot and killed in a residence in 100 Mile House and police continue to investigate this homicide.

On March 10th, 2019, 100 Mile House RCMP were called to a residence on Cedar Street where they found an adult male deceased inside the home.

BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit was called and have conduct of the investigation.

Police are looking to the public if you have information regarding this matter to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.