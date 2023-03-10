British Columbians will soon be able to change or eliminate, the gender identification on their birth certificate.

Legislation, introduced yesterday (Thursday), would allow those 12 and older to change the sex designation on their birth certificate without a physician or psychologist’s approval…..and would also permit people to request a birth certificate without a designation.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B-C is a diverse province….and the government is committed to modernizing ways that gender is recorded.

The change follows similar rules introduced in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

– Files from the Vista Radio newswire