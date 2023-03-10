The Hamilton Inn temporary shelter was a topic of discussion for Williams Lake City Council that lead to a new resolution.

While some improvements have been made between the City and BC Housing, Council couldn’t help but voice that more work could be done.

“We have a lot of concerns raised by the residents in the surrounding area,” says Mayor Surinderpal Rathor

“So I wanted to address every issue with the [Housing] Minister, the extra security, extra clean-up in the area.”

He noted that there are a number of projects that need to be redone properly, and hopes the Minister can help.

Rathor wants to show the Housing Minister around Williams Lake the situation, and hear the concerns from residents.

He added that what the minister does is up to him, but the City will be very clear that they have done everything they can do.