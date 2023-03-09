Thompson Rivers University held their Day of Giving fundraiser between March 2nd and 3rd.

Their goal was to raise $48,000 in 48 hours, which would go towards a couple programs or focuses.

The final donation amount was announced a few days later, where Kim Cassar Torreggiani, Associate Vice President of Advancement says the goal was met and more.

“We’re so incredibly grateful to the community of Williams Lake and Kamloops for stepping forward to help us raise over $54,000 in just 48 hours.” says Cassar Torreggiani.

“We really surpassed our goal, and couldn’t be more thrilled with the support.”

Each year, TRU chooses a different focus on where the money goes, such as last year, where money was raised for students displaced from wildfires, floods, and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This year, nearly $25,000 will be going towards the nursing kits for first year students next year.

Cassar Torreggiani says that around 124 first year students will receive the kits.