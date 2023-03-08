Today (Wednesday) is International Women’s Day and Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes said it’s critically important that they encourage women in leadership roles.

She also noted that mentorship is another key part of making that happen.

“I benefited very much in my career from having very strong mentors and I think International Women’s Day is about making sure that we continue to support other women and mentor especially if they’re, you know, the young women in our communities that we can help lift up and provide some support, it’s critically important that we do that.”

Oakes was one of the keynote speakers at an event that was held in Quesnel recently to discuss the importance of the mentorship of women.