International Women’s Day (March 8th) is to celebrate and recognize all women in and around our lives.

However, difficulties are still being faced by some transgender women, as Brittenay Wolf shares, it isn’t the most welcoming day.

“So when International Women’s Day rolls around, and I’m very passionate about it, sometimes I feel a little segregated from that group and I think that women’s day is about visibility and equality.” says Wolf.

“Trans women are also abused, and are here, and we’re visible, and we are women.”

Wolf further adds that while it’s a challenge to be treated like a human, it’s also scary going out and being recognized as a trans woman where she says it can be dangerous.

She says that while we are moving in the right direction, schools and work need more acceptance for who they are without judgment.

A day like International Women’s Day can be important to so many, and have more meaning behind it.

“It’s important at least for me and my friends as trans women to have us seen as part of women.”

“International Women’s Day is about having rights, especially around the world right now, trans rights are really all over the place and I think we should definitely be included into having rights as women.”

Wolf noted that trans rights are human rights, and they’re not a small population.

She asks that everyone treat each other with kindness and respect.