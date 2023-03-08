The Mayor of Quesnel applauded the efforts that were made to get two communities featured together in the official name for the 2024 BC Winter Games.

The Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games marks the first time in the history of the BC Games that a City and First Nations community have been jointly named.

Ron Paull says both Council and the Lhtako Dene Nation take great pride in being persistent in convincing the BC Games Society to go ahead with the territorial naming.

“We’re pretty happy about that and we see that as a major step forward in our effort for meaningful reconciliation with our Indigenous community.”

- Advertisement -

At the end of the ribbon-cutting ceremony that was held on Monday, Paull said they were pleasantly surprised when Chief Lebrun made a donation to the Games on behalf of the Lhtako Dene Nation in the amount of fifty thousand dollars.

Paull noted that Quesnel has a pretty good history of hosting major events.

“The last time we hosted the Games was the 2000 BC Winter Games and before that, we hosted the 1982 and 1993 Northern BC Winter Games. Coming up later this month it’s the 100th Annual Coy Cup Senior Men’s Championship to be hosted by our hometown Quesnel Kangaroos and in early April we’ll host the BC Provincial Indoor Archery Championships.”

The Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games start February 22nd which Paull said is only 350 days away.