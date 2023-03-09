Tuesday night’s (March 7th) Williams Lake City Council began with good news, as the Stampede Parade now has it’s organizer.

Willie Dye, Chairman of the Parade Committee, returned to council for the official announcement.

Now it’s full steam ahead, as Dye already has big plans for this year’s upcoming parade.

“You never want to do something that isn’t better than the last time you did it, we’re gonna try and make some things better.” says Dye

“I have approached the Rick Hansen Society, and we’re hoping that he will do us the honour of being our honourary Parade Martial.”

Dye added that planning for the 2023 Stampede Parade began immediately after last years.

He says he’s gotten around six people who weren’t in the parade last year, inquire about joining for this year.

This year’s Stampede Parade is looking to take place on July 1st.

