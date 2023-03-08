Williams Lake City Council continues to call for a meeting with Interior Health, but still find themselves unsuccessful.

The call for the meeting began two weeks ago, where Councillor Scott Nelson brought to light that more doctors look to leave.

However frustrations have begun to rise, which council now looks to the province.

“We recognize that there’s a problem at Interior Health right now. One is that we’re losing doctors, and local doctors and we don’t want to lose local doctors.” says Councillor Nelson.

“We’ve asked staff to set up a meeting with the Minister, and also speed up the meeting with Interior Health.”

Nelson added that other communities are wanting to cut residents off from going to their clinics, which he says shows we have big problems in healthcare.

The goal for the meeting with Interior Health is to get honesty around the situation that only seems to worsen.