(From the files of Brendan Pawliw staff)

The largest government infrastructure project in provincial history continues to make progress.

According to BC Hydro, Site C construction is 75% complete, while the dam itself is a little further ahead at 88%.

Spokesperson, Bob Gammer told Vista Radio progress in other areas isn’t too far behind.

“Later this fall, we target filling the reservoir and that would make it possible to start generating electricity as early as next winter.”

Gammer added that even though the project won’t be finished until 2025, they have already reached several milestones.

“Including energizing the substation and transmission lines that connect Site C to the grid and we anticipate all of the new bridges for the Highway 29 alignment to be finished this spring with the rest of construction done by this summer.”

The total project employment is just shy of 48 hundred – with nearly seven out of every 10 workers from the province.

“And just for some comparison, last year was the busiest construction year and the workforce reached a new maximum of 5,554 back in October.”

The total cost of the hydro dam along the Peace River is 16 billion dollars.

