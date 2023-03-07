On Thursday, March 2nd, RCMP conducted a traffic stop in Williams Lake, which led to a drug seizure.

Police said in a release that the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit had noticed a vehicle at a location known to be a drug nexus in the City.

The vehicle already had ties to previous drug files, which includes a drug trafficking investigation in Chilliwack.

Police followed the vehicle as it made a couple of stops, with them detaining the occupants in relation to a trafficking investigation after the second stop.

The occupants and vehicle were searched, where police found 480 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The release added that those detained were later released as the investigation continues.