January saw 6.8 people on average lose their lives per day to a toxic drug overdose in BC.

Data released today (Tuesday) according to the BC Coroners Service, 211 suspected illicit drug deaths were tallied province-wide.

In 2022 the Interior Health Region saw 31 drug overdose fatalities and Northern Health 13.

There were 2 in 100 Mile House, 7 in Quesnel, and 17 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin which includes Williams Lake.

Last year, Northern Health had 179 drug poisoning fatalities and Interior Health 394.

2022 was the second deadliest year in BC’s history when it came to the illicit drug crisis with 2,293 fatalities.

In their report, BC Coroners Service said at least 11,195 deaths have been caused by illicit drug toxicity since the public-health emergency was first declared in April 2016