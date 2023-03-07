The BC Winter Games Society said in a release that it will be called the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games.

It marks the first time in the history of the BC Games that a City and First Nations community have been featured together in the official name of the event.

“The City of Quesnel is proud to be a part of the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games and we are very pleased to be hosting these games in a true partnership with the Lhtako Dene Nation.” stated Mayor Ron Paull in a release, “This first joint naming and hosting of the BC Winter Games is both a historic first and will serve to deepen the relationship between the City of Quesnel and the Lhtako Dene Nation.”

Chief and Council of the Lhtako Dene Nation said in the same release, “These games are about more than just a sporting event. They will represent an opportunity to gather and share our traditional ways of life that have been practiced for thousands of years and will continue to carry on. Lhtako Dene Nation is excited to welcome participants and spectators to our unceded territory and look forward to creating memories, building community, and sharing knowledge that will last a lifetime.”

The Lhtako Dene Nation and the City of Quesnel are partnering with the Cariboo Regional District and Quesnel School District to bring the Lhtako Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games to life from February 22nd to 25th.