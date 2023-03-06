The B.C. government is introducing the Intimate Images Protection Act in an effort to better protect people from the harmful effects of having their intimate images shared without their consent.

The legislation covers intimate images, near-nude images, videos, and live streams as well as digitally altered images and videos known as deep fakes.

“Having your intimate images shared without your permission is a betrayal that can have devastating impacts,” said Attorney General Niki Sharma in a release.

“Victims are often too ashamed to come forward and those who do are met with limited, complex, and expensive legal options. We are building a path to justice for people to regain control of their private images and hold perpetrators to account.”

