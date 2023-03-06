The Chief Executive Officer of Barkerville Historic Town and Park was given a dubious honor.

At the BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference awards gala in Prince George on Thursday night, Kate Cox was given the Business Woman of the Year award.

Cox said it was an honor to be recognized for the work she and her teammates are doing.

“The award which was sponsored by the Prince of Whales Adventures aims to raise the profile of women across the province who achieved success and making an impact in BC’s Tourism and Hospitality Industry so I am deeply honored.”

Other finalists for Business Women of the Year included Lan Do of Bahn Tres Bon in Richmond and Sarah Valley of Opus Hotel Vancouver.

Barkerville also had a second nomination that evening.

Stewart Cawood was among the finalists for the Remarkable Experiences category that was won by Prince George’s Northern Fancon.

“We wouldn’t have received the Remarkable Experiences nomination had it not been for the spectacular team of people who I work with, they are incredible,” Cox noted, “I am proud of the work we do every day to keep our National and Provincial Heritage Site standing. I am grateful every day to work with people who have proven themselves to be flexible and adaptive to ever-changing circumstances.”

Barkerville’s main season begins Saturday, June 3rd, and will run for 100 days until Sunday, September