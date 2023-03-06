Listen Live

BC woman killed in Mexico; boyfriend detained in suspected homicide

By Brendan Pawliw
Photo of Kiara Agnew of Dawson Creek, B.C. posted to gofundme page.

A woman from Dawson Creek holidaying in Mexico is dead, and her Canadian boyfriend is in custody as a suspect in her murder.

The family has identified the victim as 23-year-old Kiara Agnew.

Agnew and her boyfriend were vacationing in the resort area of Playa del Carmen on the Mayan Riviera.

Local police say the man was taken into custody after the body of a woman was found with possible marks of violence.

The suspect hasn’t yet been identified.

A Go Fund Me Page to help bring her home can be found here.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire

