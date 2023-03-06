While the RCMP is marking its 150th anniversary of service this year, they also remind the public that they offer over 150 career specializations and opportunities.

Constable Binita Cieslar, Pro-Active Recruiter for BC RCMP, said they’ll be attending several events around the province this month including a stop in Quesnel on March 15th at the WorkBC Inclusive Job and Information Fair from 10 til 4.

Cieslar said as an RCMP officer you get to work with a wide variety of people and in many different areas of law enforcement, and that there are many opportunities for future career moves.

“You can start with your front-line policing which is being on the road doing general duty police work. When you gain experience move on to provincial and federal units, Boarder Integrity, Air Marshals, Federal Serious Organized Crime.” Cieslar noted, “ And within Detachments, we have various sections you can go to like Serious Crimes, Domestic Violence Units, Mental Health Unit. In addition, the RCMP always pays our cadets, so you have 26 weeks of training in Regina Saskatchewan which is about $525 a week while you are there.”

Cieslar added the RCMP is seeking motivated team players who are strong communicators, enjoy working with diverse communities, are physically fit, and possess strong leadership abilities.