Frustrations targeting the provincial budget continue from opposing parties looking for more rural help.

Kevin Falcon, Leader of the opposition, visited Williams Lake on Friday (March 3rd) as a keynote speaker, to talk about the budget announcement.

“Once again rural BC was just completely ignored, with respect to this government, it’s a very urban government and what they really care about is the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.” says Falcon.

“For example, the words natural resources didn’t show up until the last paragraph of the second last page of the Finance Minister’s speech.”

With some mills closing throughout the province in recent months, Falcon wants to reinforce the importance the forestry industry is.

During the visit into Williams Lake, he spoke with professionals in various industries, going over challenges they’ve been facing.

Falcon said that his government will focus on holding the NDP accountable for a lot of the misspending that’s being seen.