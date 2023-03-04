As the dust settles for the province’s announced budget, some projects seem to shackle the government.

This according to Lorne Doerkson, Cariboo Chilcotin MLA, saying that the Royal BC Museum Collection Facility is over budget by $100 million, while being two years behind schedule.

“The government is projecting 33 percent less revenue over the next couple of years.” says Doerkson.

“You’re seeing a time when we need more money to operate the province, seemingly a lack of responsibility when it comes to being on time and on budget.”

Doerkson added that industries have been facing multiple challenges, some of which he thinks can be deflected, allowing the businesses to grow, where it would also help the province.

One example given was the industrial sector, where Doerkson sees all kinds of growth, which he says some are struggling to go through the permitting process that already takes a long time.

He feels as it’s important to find a way to try and navigate the complex bureaucracy that’s been built so businesses can flourish, provide revenue for the province which would mean less taxation for residents, but also create jobs.