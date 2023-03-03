One billion dollars will go to local governments addressing needs for community growth.

The Cariboo will get $12,175,000 through the Growing Communities fund, which is going between Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House, and the Cariboo Regional District.

100 Mile House – $1,265,000

Quesnel – $3,217,000

Williams Lake – $3,728,000

CRD – $3,947,000

David Eby said in a release that “our communities are growing and this puts more pressure on community centres, parks and swimming pools that families rely on. To help, we’re providing the single largest provincial investment in communities in B.C.’s history,”

“The new Growing Communities Fund will help local communities get building. Growing communities need our support and this funding will make a big difference for everyone.”

The release further added that the fund distribution goes through a formula that incorporates an initial $500,000 per municipality or district, with adjustments for population size and per-capita population growth from 2016 to 2021, based on BC Stats data.

Local governments are required to report of the use of their funds on their annual audited financial statements.

For more information on the Growing Communities Fund, you can find it on the Province’s website here.