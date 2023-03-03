Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsQuesnel part of $230,000 funding for youth entrepreneurship
FeaturedNewsQuesnel

Quesnel part of $230,000 funding for youth entrepreneurship

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Stock image of Canadian money. (VistaRadio Stock Image)

Youth in Quesnel will be able to benefit from new entrepreneurship and leadership programs.

Yesterday, Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development announced funding of $233,083 to expand the Young Entrepreneur Leadership Launchpad (YELL) in Northern BC.

The program brings students between grades 9-11 from rural and remote communities to learn entrepreneurial skills.

In a release, Sajjan said “The training provided by YELL Canada is preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs and creative thinkers in Northern British Columbia.”

- Advertisement -

The funding will go towards YELL classes in Quesnel and 4 other communities, being Prince George, Smithers, Vanderhoof, and Terrace.

The release said the programs will reach over 180 students, focusing on gender equality, engaging Indigenous students, and programming access to marginalized youth.

More information on the program and funding can be found here.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air