Youth in Quesnel will be able to benefit from new entrepreneurship and leadership programs.

Yesterday, Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development announced funding of $233,083 to expand the Young Entrepreneur Leadership Launchpad (YELL) in Northern BC.

The program brings students between grades 9-11 from rural and remote communities to learn entrepreneurial skills.

In a release, Sajjan said “The training provided by YELL Canada is preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs and creative thinkers in Northern British Columbia.”

- Advertisement -

The funding will go towards YELL classes in Quesnel and 4 other communities, being Prince George, Smithers, Vanderhoof, and Terrace.

The release said the programs will reach over 180 students, focusing on gender equality, engaging Indigenous students, and programming access to marginalized youth.

More information on the program and funding can be found here.