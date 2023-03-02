February in the Cariboo was definitely a wet one!

“Quesnel looks like they received its third wettest February on record with 93.7 millimeters of precipitation and the normal is 22.7,” Jonathon Bau, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said, “In Williams Lake recorded the fourth wettest February with 57.2 millimeters and the normal is 18.6”

Looking at temperatures for the month of February Bau noted the lowest Quesnel recorded was minus 30.9 and Williams Lake the coldest it got was minus 28.6.

Looking ahead Bau said the Cariboo will have below-normal temperatures through March.

“The Cariboo will have below normal temperatures through the weekend which is cold for this time of year which will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal,” Bau added