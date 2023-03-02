Williams Lake City Council is wanting to learn from other municipalities for reconciliation.

Councillor Michael Moses will be conducting research to implement on their own efforts towards reconciliation.

“The directions I’d like to go might be a bit more akin to Kamloops’ TRC ongoing action plan, where they have a list of municipality relevant truth and reconciliation commission recommendations that they’re working through one by one.” says Moses.

Moses hopes the City can make a big statement by showing how important reconciliation is as a Council and staff.

He further adds that Williams Lake could be a leader by taking bolder and stronger actions.

The original plan to provide information on the research was for March 8th during the Strategic Planning Session, however it will be presented at a later date.

This is due to City staff not having the person to work and facilitate the research, which was then left to Moses.