The District of 100 Mile House is inviting residents to have coffee with them for an open discussion about the 2023 budget and five-year plan.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney explained what “Coffee With Council” is about

“This particular event is directed at our budget, it’s an open forum. People can ask anything they like. We actually have a series of them planned and this is the first one. This will outline what some of our bigger capital expenses are, where we actually get our revenue from.”

Pinkney added that it’s designed to get people’s input, to see what other things they might think the District should be looking at

Coffee with Council is open to residents of 100 Mile House and will take place this (Thursday) afternoon from 1 to 4 in Council Chambers.

Pinkney noted that the next scheduled Coffee with Council will be on the Community Hall that the District has taken over.