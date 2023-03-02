Thompson River University (TRU) is looking to raise money to go towards students in need of program essentials.

This year, the school is hoping to raise $48,000 in 48 hours, which will go towards nursing kits for various students in different levels and programs.

“Each program has specific kits spread throughout each semester, so each semester has a different focus of course and so each kit is sort of scheduled.” says Jennifer Grinstead Mason, Assistant Nursing Professor.

“It’s an added expense of course for each semester, so we try to keep the cost down as much as we can.”

Grinstead Mason noted that it can be difficult for some students to balance their program with jobs, due to the work load of the schooling.

She said the financial support through the fundraiser is really essential for students.

TRU’s Day of Giving will be taking place starting today (March 2nd), and ending March 3rd.

For more information on Thompson River University’s Day of Giving Fundraiser, you can visit their website here.