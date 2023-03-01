Listen Live

Tolko Soda Creek Mill In Williams Lake To Resume Operations This Monday

By Pat Matthews
(MyCaribooNow.com staff)

Great news for employees at Tolko’s Soda Creek and Armstrong Lumber Divisions.

The company announced today (Wednesday) that it will be resuming operations on Monday, March 6th.

Communications Advisor Chris Downey said the planer at each location will run a single shift for the first week to build up inventory and both mills should be back to full production the following week.

Tolko announced in late December 2022 a temporary curtailment for the month of January that extended through February.

It impacted 350 employees at the two locations, including around 180 at the Soda Creek Mill in Williams Lake.

