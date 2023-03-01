Quesnel Fire Chief Ron Richert said reno work to the fire hall should be completed by mid-April.

He noted that it’s a full renovation of Hall number one, in downtown Quesnel, that includes new support beams that open up the bays a little bit making more room for the trucks, wider doors, and an overall upgrade on all of their utilities.

Richert said these renovations are certainly needed.

“The one section of the hall was built in 1953, the other section was built in 1970, and the newest section was 1986 so it definitely needed some upgrading.”

The City received a two and a half million dollar provincial-federal grant in June of 2021 for renovations of existing public buildings related to emergency services.

Richert said a piece of history is also part of the renovations.

“The original Quesnel 9-1-1system back in 1911. It was a bell that was actually rung in event of a fire and that was in operation from 1911 until about 1938 I believe,” Richert said, “It was at the museum so they’re going to put that on display in the staircase which when looking at the Fire Hall you can see it from three different ways.”