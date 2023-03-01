That was the reaction of Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes to yesterday’s budget for 2023.

“I had the opportunity to ask earlier in the day in question period around important infrastructure needed for the Cariboo both our rural roads and our major Highway 97 infrastructure.” Oakes said, “ The Ministry alluded to stay tuned for the budget, go into the budget, and nothing. In fact, when you look at new capital projects over $50 million there are only 4 projects in the entire province of British Columbia everything else is just deferrals or budget overruns.”

Oakes also touched on the Carbon tax which is going up yet again saying people in our communities just don’t have the options that people in the Lower Mainland do.

We asked Oakes if there was anything else in the Budget that stood out that the Cariboo wouldn’t benefit from.

“You look at their projections for the Natural Resource section and it’s incredibly alarming.” Oakes said, “You look at our hard-working men and women in our communities and the projections are extraordinarily alarming and these are some of the policies that the government is putting in place. I’ve heard from nurses today (Tuesday) in our area that are incredibly concerned because they’ve not seen anything in the Budget around helping our nurses with recruitment and retention.”

Oakes noted that when you look at the Mental Health Plan steps were taken in this budget but they’re still charging people to access addiction treatment.

“There were so many things for our smaller communities, our small and medium size businesses that deserve to see something in this budget. I think anyone North of Hope has really been abandoned.”

Oakes said she did have the opportunity today to ask during Question Period to ask the Minister of Transportation about what is the plan for the Quesnel River Bridge and Rail Overpass.

“It is in deplorable condition,” Oakes said, “that is the link for Highway 97, it’s a critical transportation network and he basically said stay tuned, the Budget is being announced, and it was very disappointing to look and review the Budget and at this point, I can’t find any funding for that project anywhere.”

Oakes added that it’s alarming the decisions they’re making and the consequences it will have on our future generation.