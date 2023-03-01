After the province’s budget announcement yesterday, some concerns and even questions were raised.

Lorne Doerkson, MLA, feels as efforts to get more help continue to fall flat, with the new budget only pushing that fact.

“I’m a little bit concerned, because we faced quite a few struggles over the last couple of years, and I continue as I did last week in the throne speech to speak to the fact that we need to get some more supports in rural BC, and frankly I don’t see them in this budget at all.”

Doerkson also mentioned how some of the stuff listed in the budget had already been announced previously, such as retooling which had been announced a month or so back.

Even with new initiatives, he says there wasn’t a lot of that, especially ones that would help rural BC and the Cariboo.

One example he gave was the hiring of new RCMP officers, which he says the province is looking to hire 250 through the safer communities plan.

Though the questions and concerns with that are, where are they coming from and how long will it take to make it happen.