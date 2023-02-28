The CRD has advised residents in Forest Grove that the Water Quality Advisory was lifted.

The advisory was originally put in place back on August 3rd, 2022, and was authorized by Interior Health to be rescinded on February 27th.

As for why the advisory lift took a prolonged period of time, it all came down to testing.

Peter Hughes, Manager of Environmental Services said that “After detection of trace levels of total coliforms in the Forest Grove water system through routine sampling in Sept and Oct 2022, Interior Health required the CRD to issue a water quality advisory and to carry out increased water sampling.”

“Laboratory results from subsequent sampling between Nov 2022 and Feb 2023 have shown no coliform bacteria present in the water system.”

Interior Health gave a condition asking CRD to continue with its increased sampling of the water.

CRD thanks all affected residents for their patience, and has said residents are able to use resume their normal water use.

The full release on the advisory lift can be found on their website here.