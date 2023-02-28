The District of 100 Mile House is now in the process of looking for a new Chief Administrative Officer.

After several years in that position, Mayor Maureen Pinkney said Roy Scott is deciding to move on.

She added typically a CAO may only stay with a particular Municipality or Regional District for 5 to 10 years.

“Roy has surpassed that and he’s been awesome. He’s so good with our financial numbers and managing everything, and working with staff., and all the different politicians he had to work with over those years. It’s not really a surprise but again it’s always a surprise when someone finally decides to move on and so we’re going through the steps that we need to take to try and fill his boots.”

Pinkney added that Scott will be stepping back as Chief Administrative Officer but continuing as their interim CAO, a consultant, and project manager, along with training and assistance until the year’s end, perhaps longer depending on the District’s needs.

“The District would certainly like to foremost thank Roy for all his many years of dedication to the District and all of his contributions in keeping our community in great shape through many very trying times,” Pinkney said, “Mill closures, Wildfires, COVID restrictions, we can honestly say that his work contributed greatly in getting us through all of those events in a fiscally responsible manner and a solid workforce of employees.”