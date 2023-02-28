For the third time in 4 years, a Lake City Artist had their work chosen to be showcased as a Williams Lake Stampede poster.

Tiffany Jorgensen said she wasn’t actually planning on entering but was asked by friends to consider doing the artwork featuring two pillars of the community, Willie Crosina and Wilf Smith, who both passed away last year.

She named the piece “Generations” and explained who the other people are that she included in her portrait.

“All of the kids in the painting are from rodeo families, and then I painted the grandstand because that includes the families that always go to watch the rodeo and support the rodeo, the little barrel racer is Gracie Poffenroth.”

When her poster was unveiled at Saturday night’s Williams Lake Stampede dinner, dance, and auction, she said that she was humbled and amazed by the response it got.

“Everybody was so kind,” Jorgensen said, “and there was one man who said that it was his favourite, and they auctioned off the first print and they ended up making lots of money for the Stampede. Everybody was so happy, everybody who was there knew who Wilf and Willie were, it was really amazing.”

Jorgensen’s painting of bull rider Bruce Myers was selected as last year’s Stampede poster and she also created another one of Virgil Poffenroth that was chosen back in 2019.