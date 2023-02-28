A Cariboo resident has been reappointed by the Forest Practices Board.

Gail Wallin of Williams Lake will continue to be one of three board members for a 3-year term.

Wallin was first selected back in July 2020 and is currently the Executive Director of the Invasive Species Council of BC.

The board audits forest and range practices and the appropriateness of government enforcement on public lands, investigates public complaints and current forestry issues, participates in administrative appeals, and makes recommendations for improvement to practices and legislation.