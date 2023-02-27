The BC Forest Practices Board audited BC Timber Sales Operations and Timber Sale Licence Holders, in the Cariboo Chilcotin, finding they complied with provincial forestry legislation.

Acting Board Chair, Bruce Larson said in a release, they complied with requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and complied with almost all requirements of the Wildfire Act.

He noted the one issue auditors found was that Timber Sale Licence holders did not complete fire hazard assessments after logging, however, because they removed all logging debris that could pose a fire hazard as part of their standard procedures, this is considered an area to improve in the future.

The Board examined forestry activities between June 2021 and June 2022.

During that time, BC Timber Sales constructed just under 12 kilometers of road and had maintenance obligations for 11-hundred kilometers of road, one bridge, and 59 major culverts.

Timber Sale Licence holders constructed 153 kilometers of road, maintained 393 kilometers of road, and harvested 78 cutblocks.

Planting and stand-tending activities were also examined.

The Forest Practice’s Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government.