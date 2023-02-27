The Cariboo got its fair share and then some of the snow over the weekend.

Derek Lee, Meteorologist for Environment Canada had these accumulation numbers based on looking at the change in the snow on the ground from Saturday to Sunday.

“So around 24 centimeters fell on Quesnel and then further down in Williams Lake there was a change that showed 16 centimeters had fallen, and in the 100 Mile House area, it was around 2 to 5 centimeters of snowfall.”

Lee says in terms of breaking records, it looks like both Quesnel and Williams Lake made a precipitation record on Saturday.

He added, however, that it didn’t look like this past weekend’s snowfall amounts broke any records for February.

“Quesnel’s highest snowfall ever recorded was February 5th in 1959 when 36.8 centimeters fell, and for Williams Lake, 26.4 centimeters fell on February 2nd, 2022.

Lee noted that the Cariboo isn’t done with the snow yet, but doesn’t anticipate the Region to see this past weekend’s snowfall accumulations over the next few days.

“It’s looking by the end of the week temperatures should be nearing seasonal averages, however when we get back into the weekend, we may be getting back into a temperature drop,” Lee said.