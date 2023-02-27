The City of Williams Lake is beginning to take submissions for the organization and implementation of the 2023 Stampede Parade.

The City will be looking for local groups, individuals or companies interested in taking the mantle.

In a release from the City, they say they will contribute $10,000 to help get the parade running.

The successful applicant will also work with the City to review the equipment required or available for use on parade day.

An informational meeting for interested parties will be at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex on February 28th, at 5:00pm.

The Stampede Parade is set to take place on July 1st, with submissions due by March 6th.

More information and a link to download an application can be found on the City’s website here.