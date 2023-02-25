The Cariboo and much of the province continues to get snow, with barely an signs of it easing up.

While the heavy snow is expected to end by tomorrow (February 26th) morning, Derek Lee, Meteorologist, says we may get a bit more after.

“Much of the bulk of the snowfall should be ending Sunday morning, however there will be flurries throughout the day on Sunday, especially into the evening period.” says Lee.

“We are looking at two different amounts for Southern Cariboo and Northern Cariboo.”

Lee further explained saying the Quesnel area and further north is possibly seeing amounts exceed 20 centimetres, with Williams Lake and 100 Mile House reaching between 10-20.

He adds that the bulk of the snow will start to end from the north, and work its way down south.

If you’ve been on the road at all today, wind will have some affect on visibility as it’s carrying the snow around.

Lee commented on that stating that the wind will also continue throughout the day, until midnight.

For more information on the Cariboo weather, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.