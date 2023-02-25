The College of New Caledonia (CNC) is inviting the public to its open house, with one in Quesnel.

Each campus will hold their own event with hands-on demonstrations of the programs throughout the open house.

In a release from CNC, they say that the open house gives prospective students, their families, and students already accepted the opportunity to explore the campus.

Shelley Carter-Rose, Vice President of Student Affairs, said that “It’s very beneficial for students to learn what supports are available as early as possible.”

According to the 2022 BC Labour Market Outlook, the province is expected to have over a million jobs open up in the next decade, with 80 percent of them requiring post secondary education or training.

Dr. Dennis Johnson, President and CEO said in the release that “Post secondary education sets students up for a brighter future and lasting careers.”

Anyone wishing to go to the open house is able to RSVP online by march first, but advanced registration is not required.

Quesnel will have their open house on March 3rd, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at 100 Campus Way.

More information on CNC’s open house can be found on their website here.