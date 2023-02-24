The CRD’s 2023 budget is now one step closer to being approved.

In a release from the CRD, they say the new financial plan would provide for a total revenue collection and spending authorizations of $58.41 million, with $29.83 million being financed through property taxation.

“The tax increases are shared proportionally between residence, businesses, and industry.” says Margo Wagner, CRD Chair.

“Most of our services are seeing some increase in total taxes collected, and people will se an increase in the amount of taxes related to the CRD services on their tax notice.”

Not all taxes will go up the same, as some areas have more services than others.

Community feedback was also given prior to the budget meeting yesterday, which Wagner feels the CRD needs improvements on communication.

The financial plan would see the total spending increase by $1.47 million compared to 2022 levels.

From here, the CRD must approve of the budget by March 31st, but will consider the adoption of the plan on March 24th.

For more information, you can visit the CRD’s website here.