The 100 Mile House Wranglers season has come to an end after falling to the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

During the playoffs, the team had to fight through multiple injuries and illness that seemed to affect the entire team.

With all that in mind, Dale Hladun, Head Coach, walked out of the series proud.

“They worked so hard. It’s not the result you wanted, but I tell ya what, I feel good about the character we have to come back like, we’re the youngest team in the league and now we got a core group that could come back.”

“They revealed the character they have. This is my favourite year working with the kids.”

From here, Hladun is going to conduct scouting to what he says to fill holes in the team, rather than rebuild.

He also mentioned that the season turned around halfway through by the team improving, as well as fan support at home.