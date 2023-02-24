Williams Lake is continuing to see doctors leave, with City Council now wanting to get ahead of the issue.

During the tail end of the Council meeting on Tuesday (February 21st), Councillor Scott Nelson requested to have a meeting with Interior Health, which all of Council agreed.

“I’m looking to see what they’ve done in the last 12 months, because there’s an acceleration of our local doctors that are changing, and why are they changing.” says Councillor Nelson.

“You get much more stability by having local doctors that are here, that live here, that invest here, that play here, that want to work here.”

- Advertisement -

Councillor Nelson pushed the fact that the hospital is the hub for the greater Cariboo as a whole.

He thinks that we’re getting closer to a situation were the emergency room may need to temporarily close, similar to Merritt or Dawson Creek.

There’s no word as to when the meeting will happen, but Councillor Nelson noted that we could see more doctors leave in the future.