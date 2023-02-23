The Rolf Zeis Memorial arena in Lac La Hache received a big financial “assist” from the 100 Mile House Oldtimers Hockey Association.

Earlier this month they presented a ten thousand dollar cheque on behalf of the players for facility repairs.

League President Matt Giroday said the rink is run on a bit of a shoestring budget so they knew there were upcoming costs that needed to be taken care of in regard to the ice plant.

“With everything with COVID and all that we did have a little bit of a surplus just because we were shut down and there were league fees still sitting in there. Being a non-profit we decided to come up with the donation to fund most of the upgrades that needed to take place around the ice plant.”

Giroday added that the donation is going to a good cause and keeping the old barn open.

“The donation was targeted for one of the compressors. There’s a two-compressor system in there that keeps everything cold for the ice.”

The donation was in the works for a while, Girody said, it was just great to do something substantial like that for the rink. It was just a good situation all around.