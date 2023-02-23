A Williams Lake athlete earned a spot on the podium today (Thursday) at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.

Jessabelle Trelenberg won a silver medal in her final biathlon event, the 10-k individual race.

Her time of 40:11.6 was just four seconds behind the gold medal winner.

Trelenberg was 8th on Monday in the 6-k sprint and then 7th in the 7 1/2-k pursuit on Tuesday.

That was out of 35 participants.

Quesnel’s Brityn Carter will compete in Boxing next week.

The games run through March 5th.