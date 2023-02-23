The Cariboo can expect quite a bit of snow over the weekend as temperatures start to warm up.

Derek Lee, Meteorologist, says that the snow will start to fall tomorrow (February 24th) evening, and could end Sunday morning.

Lee says the Cariboo could even reach a record amount of snow.

“The amount we’re kind of looking at is somewhere between 10 to 20 centimetres in the city itself.” says Lee.

“If you were to travel closer to the Cariboo Mountains and higher terrain, we can see localized amounts nearing 30 centimetres possible for the whole period of snowfall.”

He mentioned for the Cariboo to attempt to hit the record, the snow would need to reach the 20 centimetre mark.

However, with the heavy snowfall comes some warmer weather, which Lee says is the reason we’re getting snow to begin with.

While the weather will be warming up, he says it’ll only go back to around seasonal, with no temperatures going above zero so far.

Lee says that anyone driving on the roads this weekend should make sure they have an emergency kit with them, and if possible, a shovel.

For more information on the upcoming weather in the Cariboo, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.